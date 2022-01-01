Lox in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve lox
Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Nova Lox Platter
|$16.99
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onions, tomato, cucumber slices, capers, and smoked salmon. No other side
75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
401 75th Street, Downers Grove
|Avocado Toast with Lox Salmon
|$18.49
Toasted sourdough lightly drizzled with olive oil, topped with salmon with capers, cucumber, red onion
smashed avocado, herbed ricotta cheese, fresh tomato slices
and sea salt. With two eggs any style.