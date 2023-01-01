Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Downers Grove
/
Downers Grove
/
Muffins
Downers Grove restaurants that serve muffins
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
Avg 4.7
(2768 reviews)
English Muffin Pack
$0.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove
Honey Jam Day Cafe
401 75th Street, Downers Grove
No reviews yet
Side English Muffin
$4.49
More about Honey Jam Day Cafe
