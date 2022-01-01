Nachos in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve nachos
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tacochela
2321 OGDEN AVE, Downers Grove
|Birria Nachos
|$11.95
|Nacho Fries
|$12.50
Nachos with our crispy Mexican fries instead of chips, two types of cheese, and any of our fresh ingredients.
|Nacho Taco
|$5.50
Like nachos but handheld. Soft tortilla outside with chihuahua cheese wrapped around a crispy tortilla shell and filled with your choice of ingredients and topped off with our nacho queso sauce.
Pierce Tavern
5135 Main Street, Downers Grove
|NACHOS
|$14.00
Queso | Chihuahua Cheese | Poblano Corn Salsa | Pickled Onions | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Sour Cream | Jalapenos | Choice of Protein
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant
5157 Main St, Downers Grove
|Chicken Nachos
|$14.99
diched chicken, shredded cheddar, corn, black beans, red onions ,cilantro, jalapenos, BBQ ranch drizzle