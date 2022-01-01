Omelettes in Downers Grove

Toast

Downers Grove restaurants that serve omelettes

Veggie Omelette image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Omelette$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.
Supreme Omelette$12.59
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Build Your Own Omelette$12.59
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Create Omelette image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch image

 

Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch

2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Omelette$11.99
Vegetable Omelette$11.99
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Zucchini
More about Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch

