Omelettes in Downers Grove

Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.
|Supreme Omelette
|$12.59
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.59
Egg Harbor Cafe
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.