Pancakes in Downers Grove

Go
Downers Grove restaurants
Toast

Downers Grove restaurants that serve pancakes

Honey Jam Pancakes image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Jam Pancakes$8.99
Five pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Harbor Signature Pancakes$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Downers Grove

Pies

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Tacos

French Toast

Omelettes

Burritos

Octopus

Map

More near Downers Grove to explore

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston