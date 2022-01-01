Paninis in Downers Grove
Honey-Jam Cafe
Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini
|$11.29
Bacon, tomato, Swiss, cheddar & Jack cheese.
|Tuna Meltdown Panini
|$11.99
Albacore tuna salad with tomato, melted cheddar, and Swiss cheeses, served with Challah bread.
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch
2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove
|Triple Cheese Panini
|$11.99
American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Tomato
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$13.99
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Havarti Cheese, and Mayo
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant
5157 Main St, Downers Grove
|Buffalo Chicken Panini
|$15.99