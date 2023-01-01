Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Downers Grove

Downers Grove restaurants
Toast

Downers Grove restaurants that serve pasta salad

Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mojo's East Coast Eats

2758 Maple Ave, Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Reg. Crab Fries$5.99
fresh hand-cut fries with old bay seasoning.
8oz Pasta Salad Homemade$2.99
12oz Homemade Pasta Salad$4.99
More about Mojo's East Coast Eats
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chicken Pasta Salad$0.00
A bed of spinach topped with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, red and green peppers, rotini noodles, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing and a buttered English muffin with jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove

