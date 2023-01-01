Pasta salad in Downers Grove
More about Mojo's East Coast Eats
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mojo's East Coast Eats
2758 Maple Ave, Downers Grove
|Reg. Crab Fries
|$5.99
fresh hand-cut fries with old bay seasoning.
|8oz Pasta Salad Homemade
|$2.99
|12oz Homemade Pasta Salad
|$4.99
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
|Hot Chicken Pasta Salad
|$0.00
A bed of spinach topped with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, red and green peppers, rotini noodles, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing and a buttered English muffin with jam.