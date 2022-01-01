Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Downers Grove

Go
Downers Grove restaurants
Toast

Downers Grove restaurants that serve pudding

Banner pic

 

Pierce Tavern

5135 Main Street, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fathers day pudding$0.00
BANANA PUDDING$5.00
More about Pierce Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tropical Chia Pudding$0.00
House-made chia pudding prepared with unsweetened coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey, topped with our signature berry jam, fresh kiwi, pineapple, strawberries, and gourmet Harbor granola. Served with a slice of Sun Toast (wheat toast drizzled with local honey and sunflower butter).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove

Browse other tasty dishes in Downers Grove

Cinnamon Rolls

Mac And Cheese

Hash Browns

Green Beans

Egg Benedict

Reuben

French Toast

Pies

Map

More near Downers Grove to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1387 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston