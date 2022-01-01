Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Downers Grove

Downers Grove restaurants
Toast

Downers Grove restaurants that serve quesadillas

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tacochela

2321 OGDEN AVE, Downers Grove

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.95
Big quesadilla on a 12 inch flour tortilla and lots of chihuahua cheese. Add protein and a side of guacamole if you want to make it a meal.
Small Quesadilla$3.50
Small quesadilla great for kids or a cheesy side.
Birria Quesadilla$10.95
Big quesadilla dipped in birria sauce and topped with cilantro and onion. Comes with barbacoa lamb by default, but can be substituted for cheese-only, or a different protein.
More about Tacochela
Honey-Jam Cafe

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$13.49
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole. No side.
Egg and Cheeses Quesadilla$11.59
Flour Tortilla, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, onion, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. A Butterfield's favorite!
*No side included*
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
TAPAS

Bar Chido

1012 Curtiss St, Downers Grove

Avg 4.5 (999 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.00
Carnitas "Burnt Ends", Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa, Cilantro, Red Onion, Served open-faced
Kids Quesadillas$7.00
Plain, Chicken or Steak
More about Bar Chido
75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove

401 75th Street, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs and Cheese Quesadilla$14.09
A warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, Monterey
Jack and cheddar cheese, onion and tomato. Served with
guacamole, salsa and sour cream on the side. No other side.
More about 75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove

