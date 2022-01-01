Quesadillas in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve quesadillas
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tacochela
2321 OGDEN AVE, Downers Grove
|Quesadilla
|$10.95
Big quesadilla on a 12 inch flour tortilla and lots of chihuahua cheese. Add protein and a side of guacamole if you want to make it a meal.
|Small Quesadilla
|$3.50
Small quesadilla great for kids or a cheesy side.
|Birria Quesadilla
|$10.95
Big quesadilla dipped in birria sauce and topped with cilantro and onion. Comes with barbacoa lamb by default, but can be substituted for cheese-only, or a different protein.
Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.49
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole. No side.
|Egg and Cheeses Quesadilla
|$11.59
Flour Tortilla, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, onion, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. A Butterfield's favorite!
*No side included*
TAPAS
Bar Chido
1012 Curtiss St, Downers Grove
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Carnitas "Burnt Ends", Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa, Cilantro, Red Onion, Served open-faced
|Kids Quesadillas
|$7.00
Plain, Chicken or Steak
75th Street Honey Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
401 75th Street, Downers Grove
|Eggs and Cheese Quesadilla
|$14.09
A warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, Monterey
Jack and cheddar cheese, onion and tomato. Served with
guacamole, salsa and sour cream on the side. No other side.