Reuben in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve reuben
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mojo's East Coast Eats
2758 Maple Ave, Downers Grove
|1/2 Reuben Philly
|$11.99
Thinly sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing.
|Reuben Philly
|$14.99
Thinly sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing.
Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Reuben Sandwich
|$11.99
Shaved all-natural corned beef on toasted marble rye with thousand island dressing Bavarian sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant
5157 Main St, Downers Grove
|Reuben Sand.
|$14.99