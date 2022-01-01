Turkey clubs in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
|Turkey BLT Club
|$12.99
Three slices of toasted wheat with all-natural turkey, bacon, tomatoes, Jack cheese, lettuce and mayonnaise. It's a triple-decker!
More about Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch
Juicy-O Breakfast/ Lunch
2942 S Finley Road, Downers Grove
|Turkey Sandwich
|$13.49
Smoked Turkey, Arugula, Havarti, Mayonnaise, Tomato Served on Mutligrain Toast