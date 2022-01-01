Downey bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Downey

BBQ

Bastards American Canteen

11045 Downey Ave, Downey

Avg 4.2 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rib Tips (8 pc)$15.00
Smoked to perfection and served with house or Spicy BBQ.
Corn Dog Bites$10.00
Bite sized all beef franks dipped in our sweet cornmeal batter, served with house made spicy honey mustard or regular mustard.
Bastard Burger$22.00
100% ANGUS BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, CRISPY ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE
More about Bastards American Canteen
Uncle Henry's Deli image

 

Uncle Henry's Deli

7400 FLORENCE AVENUE, Downey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
UNCLE HENRYS MIX
HAM, TURKEY, ROAST BEEF, MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, LEAF LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON WHITE BREAD.
T.B.A.$12.50
TURKEY, BACON, AVOCADO, MUSTARD, MAYO, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, LEAF LETTUCE, AND TOMATO ON MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$8.50
TUNA, MAYO, LEAF LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
More about Uncle Henry's Deli
LKSD KITCHEN image

 

LKSD KITCHEN

11033 Downey Ave, Downey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
40oz Tomahawk Dry Aged 28 Days$145.00
USDA Prime Ribeye Bone-In & 24k Drip Salt
The Manimal$18.00
Beef, Bacon Candy, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Brioche Bun
OG Burger$15.00
Beef, American Cheese, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Secret Sauce, Brioche Bun
More about LKSD KITCHEN

