Downey bars & lounges you'll love

More about Bastards American Canteen
BBQ
Bastards American Canteen
11045 Downey Ave, Downey
|Popular items
|Rib Tips (8 pc)
|$15.00
Smoked to perfection and served with house or Spicy BBQ.
|Corn Dog Bites
|$10.00
Bite sized all beef franks dipped in our sweet cornmeal batter, served with house made spicy honey mustard or regular mustard.
|Bastard Burger
|$22.00
100% ANGUS BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, CRISPY ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE
More about Uncle Henry's Deli
Uncle Henry's Deli
7400 FLORENCE AVENUE, Downey
|Popular items
|UNCLE HENRYS MIX
HAM, TURKEY, ROAST BEEF, MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, LEAF LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON WHITE BREAD.
|T.B.A.
|$12.50
TURKEY, BACON, AVOCADO, MUSTARD, MAYO, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, LEAF LETTUCE, AND TOMATO ON MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$8.50
TUNA, MAYO, LEAF LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
More about LKSD KITCHEN
LKSD KITCHEN
11033 Downey Ave, Downey
|Popular items
|40oz Tomahawk Dry Aged 28 Days
|$145.00
USDA Prime Ribeye Bone-In & 24k Drip Salt
|The Manimal
|$18.00
Beef, Bacon Candy, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Brioche Bun
|OG Burger
|$15.00
Beef, American Cheese, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Secret Sauce, Brioche Bun