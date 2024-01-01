Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado rolls in Downey

Downey restaurants
Downey restaurants that serve avocado rolls

Tokyo Garden - New

11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd, Downey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Roll$6.50
More about Tokyo Garden - New
Starfish Sushi - Downey

8244 Firestone Blvd., Downey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R29 SPICY TUNA & AVOCADO ROLL$15.95
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber
Out: Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Crunch
More about Starfish Sushi - Downey

