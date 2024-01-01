Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado rolls in
Downey
/
Downey
/
Avocado Rolls
Downey restaurants that serve avocado rolls
Tokyo Garden - New
11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd, Downey
No reviews yet
Avocado Roll
$6.50
More about Tokyo Garden - New
Starfish Sushi - Downey
8244 Firestone Blvd., Downey
No reviews yet
R29 SPICY TUNA & AVOCADO ROLL
$15.95
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber
Out: Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Crunch
More about Starfish Sushi - Downey
Browse other tasty dishes in Downey
Caesar Salad
French Fries
Cake
Salmon
Fajitas
Pastries
Fish Tacos
Burritos
More near Downey to explore
Whittier
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Bellflower
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Montebello
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Pico Rivera
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
South Gate
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Bell
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 3.5
(15 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Paramount
Avg 2.8
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1293 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(108 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1060 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(967 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(834 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(227 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(323 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston