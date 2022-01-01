Chicken salad in Downey

Go
Downey restaurants
Toast

Downey restaurants that serve chicken salad

Xris Burger image

 

Xris Burger

5243 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$9.75
More about Xris Burger
Chicken Salad image

 

Pita GR.

9905 Paramount blvd., Downey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$14.00
Choice of Rotisserie (pulled) or Souvlaki (skewered) Chicken. Lettuce, cabbage salad, green onion, feta, dill, and mustard aioli. This salad comes with a side of GR. fries.
More about Pita GR.

Browse other tasty dishes in Downey

Tacos

Cheese Fries

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Downey to explore

Whittier

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bell

No reviews yet

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.4 (4 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston