Chicken salad in
Downey
/
Downey
/
Chicken Salad
Downey restaurants that serve chicken salad
Xris Burger
5243 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce
No reviews yet
Chicken Cobb Salad
$9.75
More about Xris Burger
Pita GR.
9905 Paramount blvd., Downey
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad
$14.00
Choice of Rotisserie (pulled) or Souvlaki (skewered) Chicken. Lettuce, cabbage salad, green onion, feta, dill, and mustard aioli. This salad comes with a side of GR. fries.
More about Pita GR.
