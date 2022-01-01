Chicken tenders in Downey
Downey restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Nexx Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nexx Burger
7414 Florence Ave, Downey
|1 Spicy Chicken Strip
|$2.00
1 Crispy Fried Chicken Strip which is freshly battered in our custom Nexx Chicken flour. Once the strip is cooked, the chicken strip is dipped in our Spicy Drip sauce.
|3 Chicken Strips
|$4.75
3 Crispy Fried Chicken Strips which are freshly battered in our custom Nexx Chicken flour.
|1 Chicken Strip
|$2.00
1 Crispy Fried Chicken Strip which is freshly battered in our custom Nexx Chicken flour.