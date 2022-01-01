Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Downey

Downey restaurants
Downey restaurants that serve chicken tenders

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nexx Burger

7414 Florence Ave, Downey

Avg 4.2 (3077 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 Spicy Chicken Strip$2.00
1 Crispy Fried Chicken Strip which is freshly battered in our custom Nexx Chicken flour. Once the strip is cooked, the chicken strip is dipped in our Spicy Drip sauce.
3 Chicken Strips$4.75
3 Crispy Fried Chicken Strips which are freshly battered in our custom Nexx Chicken flour.
1 Chicken Strip$2.00
1 Crispy Fried Chicken Strip which is freshly battered in our custom Nexx Chicken flour.
More about Nexx Burger
Xris Burger

5243 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Plate$10.50
Side Chicken Strips$6.00
More about Xris Burger

