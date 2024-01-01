Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Downey

Go
Downey restaurants
Toast

Downey restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Consumer pic

 

Fatima's Grill - Downey

7840 Firestone Blvd Downey CA, Downey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki wrap$12.99
More about Fatima's Grill - Downey
Main pic

 

Tokyo Garden - New

11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd, Downey

No reviews yet
Takeout
D2 Chicken Teriyaki Plate$17.00
C20 Chicken Teriyaki Roll$14.00
A16. Chicken Teriyaki$11.00
More about Tokyo Garden - New

Browse other tasty dishes in Downey

Carne Asada

Chicken Salad

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salmon Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Downey to explore

Whittier

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (15 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1259 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (97 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1038 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (751 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (963 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (800 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston