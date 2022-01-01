Chili in Downey
Downey restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nexx Burger
7414 Florence Ave, Downey
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.95
Our crispy Beer-Battered French Fries served with a scoop of our house-made Chili and Shredded Cheese.
|Chili Fries
|$5.45
Our crispy Beer-Battered French Fries served with a scoop of our house-made Chili.
|1/3 Lb Chili Cheeseburger
|$7.20
Our popular juicy 1/3 Lb Chili Cheeseburger is served with 2 slices of America cheese, chili, tomato, onion, pickles, and mustard on a brioche bun.
Pepe's Finest Mexican Food
9020 Telegraph rd, Downey
|CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$5.20
French fries smothered with red chili beef sauce and cheese.
Xris Burger
5243 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce
|Chili Cheese Cup
|$3.75
|Reg. Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.00
|Large Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.25