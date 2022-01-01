Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Downey

Downey restaurants
Downey restaurants that serve chili

Chili Cheese Fries image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nexx Burger

7414 Florence Ave, Downey

Avg 4.2 (3077 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$5.95
Our crispy Beer-Battered French Fries served with a scoop of our house-made Chili and Shredded Cheese.
Chili Fries$5.45
Our crispy Beer-Battered French Fries served with a scoop of our house-made Chili.
1/3 Lb Chili Cheeseburger$7.20
Our popular juicy 1/3 Lb Chili Cheeseburger is served with 2 slices of America cheese, chili, tomato, onion, pickles, and mustard on a brioche bun.
More about Nexx Burger
Pepe's Finest Mexican Food image

 

Pepe's Finest Mexican Food

9020 Telegraph rd, Downey

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.20
French fries smothered with red chili beef sauce and cheese.
More about Pepe's Finest Mexican Food
Xris Burger image

 

Xris Burger

5243 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Cup$3.75
Reg. Chili Cheese Fries$5.00
Large Chili Cheese Fries$6.25
More about Xris Burger
Uncle Henry's Deli image

 

Uncle Henry's Deli

7400 FLORENCE AVENUE, Downey

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILI CHEESE DOG$6.95
CHILI & BEANS, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA
CHILI-CHEESE FRIES$13.50
CHILI BEANS, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA CHEESE
More about Uncle Henry's Deli

