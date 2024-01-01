Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab rolls in
Downey
/
Downey
/
Crab Rolls
Downey restaurants that serve crab rolls
Tokyo Garden - New
11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd, Downey
No reviews yet
Blue Crab Hand Roll
$9.00
Snow Crab Hand Roll
$9.00
More about Tokyo Garden - New
Starfish Sushi - Downey
8244 Firestone Blvd., Downey
No reviews yet
BAKED CRAB ROLL
$7.50
Baked Crabmeat with Soy Paper
More about Starfish Sushi - Downey
