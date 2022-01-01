French fries in Downey
Downey restaurants that serve french fries
More about Philly's Best Cheesesteaks - Downey
Philly's Best Cheesesteaks - Downey
12008 Lakewood Blvd, Downey
|Classic Cheesesteak
|$10.99
Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll
|Cheesesteak Hoagie
|$11.99
Our Classic Cheesesteak with lettuce and tomato
|Philly's Best Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers
More about Pepe's Finest Mexican Food
Pepe's Finest Mexican Food
9020 Telegraph rd, Downey
|NACHOS
|$7.70
Chips topped with beans, cheese, green chili sauce, and guacamole. (MEAT IS EXTRA)
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$9.25
Beans, cheese, egg, potatoes, green chili pork sauce, and your choice of meat.
|SD RICE
|$3.00
Side of rice with green chili pork sauce.