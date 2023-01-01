Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Downey

Go
Downey restaurants
Toast

Downey restaurants that serve gyoza

Main pic

 

Tokyo Garden - New

11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd, Downey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Free Gyoza$0.00
A12. Beef Gyoza$8.00
More about Tokyo Garden - New
Item pic

 

Starfish Sushi - Downey

8244 Firestone Blvd., Downey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S11 FRIED BEEF GYOZA$8.50
6 pcs / Pan Fried Beef Dumpling
More about Starfish Sushi - Downey

Browse other tasty dishes in Downey

Cheesecake

Taquitos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Boneless Wings

Fried Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Cookies

Map

More near Downey to explore

Whittier

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (11 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1132 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (946 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (657 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (715 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston