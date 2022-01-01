Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Downey

Go
Downey restaurants
Toast

Downey restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Movita Juice Bar- Downey

9202 Lakewood Boulevard, Downey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Protein Pastry$3.29
More about Movita Juice Bar- Downey
Item pic

 

Movita Juice Bar- Downey Promenade

8860 Apollo Way #312, Downey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Protein Pastry$3.29
More about Movita Juice Bar- Downey Promenade

Browse other tasty dishes in Downey

Mac And Cheese

Egg Burritos

Salmon

Burritos

Nachos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chili Dogs

Yogurt Parfaits

Map

More near Downey to explore

Whittier

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston