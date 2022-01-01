Patty melts in Downey

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Downey restaurants that serve patty melts
Xris Burger
5243 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce
No reviews yet
Patty Melt Sandwich
$7.75
More about Xris Burger
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Dirt Dog - Downey
9414 Firestone Blvd, Downey
Avg 4.7
(1339 reviews)
Patty Melt
$9.25
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Fries, Bacon Bits, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli. Patty Please?
More about Dirt Dog - Downey
