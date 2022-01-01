Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Downey

Downey restaurants
Downey restaurants that serve patty melts

Xris Burger image

 

Xris Burger

5243 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt Sandwich$7.75
More about Xris Burger
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Dirt Dog - Downey

9414 Firestone Blvd, Downey

Avg 4.7 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$9.25
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Fries, Bacon Bits, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli. Patty Please?
More about Dirt Dog - Downey

