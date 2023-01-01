Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Downey

Downey restaurants
Downey restaurants that serve sashimi

Tokyo Garden - New

11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd, Downey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Tuna Sashimi 3pc$11.00
A1. Sashimi Moriwase$20.00
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi 6pc$26.00
More about Tokyo Garden - New
Starfish Sushi - Downey

8244 Firestone Blvd., Downey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON SASHIMI$11.50
3 PCS
More about Starfish Sushi - Downey

