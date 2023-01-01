Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sashimi salad in
Downey
/
Downey
/
Sashimi Salad
Downey restaurants that serve sashimi salad
Tokyo Garden - New
11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd, Downey
No reviews yet
S1 [Half] Sashimi Salad
$14.00
S1 Sashimi Salad
$18.50
More about Tokyo Garden - New
Starfish Sushi - Downey
8244 Firestone Blvd., Downey
No reviews yet
SASHIMI SALAD
$18.50
Fresh Sashimi Mix on the Salad
More about Starfish Sushi - Downey
Browse other tasty dishes in Downey
California Rolls
Boneless Wings
Turkey Clubs
French Fries
Taquitos
Chili
Egg Sandwiches
Nachos
More near Downey to explore
Whittier
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Bellflower
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Montebello
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
South Gate
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Bell
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Pico Rivera
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 3.5
(11 restaurants)
Paramount
Avg 2.8
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1132 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(81 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(946 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(657 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(884 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(715 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(119 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston