Shawarma in Downey

Fatima's Grill - Downey
7840 Firestone Blvd Downey CA, Downey
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$11.99
12" veggie wrap, beef shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
|Mix Shawarma Platter
|$19.99
Beef and chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread
|Gyro and Shawarma Mix Platter
|$23.99
Gyro and beef or chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread
The Chicken Koop - Downey - Downey
10000 Paramount Blvd, Downey
|The Shawarma Style Plate
|$18.99
Marinated shredded chicken with a blend of Mediterranean spices on a bed of white rice, with side of red bell pepper hummus, and green salad, with choice of 2 dipping sauces