Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Downey

Go
Downey restaurants
Toast

Downey restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

 

Fatima's Grill - Downey

7840 Firestone Blvd Downey CA, Downey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Wrap$11.99
12" veggie wrap, beef shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
Mix Shawarma Platter$19.99
Beef and chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread
Gyro and Shawarma Mix Platter$23.99
Gyro and beef or chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread
More about Fatima's Grill - Downey
Restaurant banner

 

The Chicken Koop - Downey - Downey

10000 Paramount Blvd, Downey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Shawarma Style Plate$18.99
Marinated shredded chicken with a blend of Mediterranean spices on a bed of white rice, with side of red bell pepper hummus, and green salad, with choice of 2 dipping sauces
More about The Chicken Koop - Downey - Downey

Browse other tasty dishes in Downey

Cheese Fries

Quesadillas

Egg Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Turkey Clubs

Carne Asada

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Downey to explore

Whittier

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1239 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (718 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston