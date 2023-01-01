Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shumai in
Downey
/
Downey
/
Shumai
Downey restaurants that serve shumai
Tokyo Garden - New
11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd, Downey
No reviews yet
A4. Shrimp Shumai
$13.00
More about Tokyo Garden - New
Starfish Sushi - Downey
8244 Firestone Blvd., Downey
No reviews yet
S14 SHRIMP SHUMAI
$8.50
5 pcs / Shrimp Dim Sum Topped with Green Onion
More about Starfish Sushi - Downey
