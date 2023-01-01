Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Downey

Go
Downey restaurants
Toast

Downey restaurants that serve shumai

Main pic

 

Tokyo Garden - New

11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd, Downey

No reviews yet
Takeout
A4. Shrimp Shumai$13.00
More about Tokyo Garden - New
Item pic

 

Starfish Sushi - Downey

8244 Firestone Blvd., Downey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S14 SHRIMP SHUMAI$8.50
5 pcs / Shrimp Dim Sum Topped with Green Onion
More about Starfish Sushi - Downey

Browse other tasty dishes in Downey

Quesadillas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Miso Soup

Sashimi Salad

Calamari

Chili

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Downey to explore

Whittier

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1188 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (976 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (683 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (737 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston