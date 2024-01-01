Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak burritos in
Downey
/
Downey
/
Steak Burritos
Downey restaurants that serve steak burritos
Fatima's Grill - Downey
7840 Firestone Blvd Downey CA, Downey
No reviews yet
Steak & Shrimp Burrito
$16.99
More about Fatima's Grill - Downey
XRIS BURGERS
5243 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce
No reviews yet
Ribeye Steak Brkfst Burrito
$14.50
More about XRIS BURGERS
Browse other tasty dishes in Downey
Chicken Salad
Patty Melts
Pancakes
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Tuna Rolls
Caesar Salad
Quesadillas
Scallops
More near Downey to explore
Whittier
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Bellflower
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Montebello
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Pico Rivera
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
South Gate
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 3.5
(15 restaurants)
Bell
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Paramount
Avg 2.8
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1300 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(107 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1066 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(781 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(972 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(228 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston