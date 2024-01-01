Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Downey

Go
Downey restaurants
Toast

Downey restaurants that serve steak burritos

Item pic

 

Fatima's Grill - Downey

7840 Firestone Blvd Downey CA, Downey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak & Shrimp Burrito$16.99
More about Fatima's Grill - Downey
Xris Burger image

 

XRIS BURGERS

5243 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ribeye Steak Brkfst Burrito$14.50
More about XRIS BURGERS

Browse other tasty dishes in Downey

Chicken Salad

Patty Melts

Pancakes

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tuna Rolls

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Scallops

Map

More near Downey to explore

Whittier

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (15 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1300 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (228 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston