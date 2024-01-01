Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Teriyaki chicken in
Downey
/
Downey
/
Teriyaki Chicken
Downey restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
Fatima's Grill - Downey
7840 Firestone Blvd Downey CA, Downey
No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki wrap
$12.99
More about Fatima's Grill - Downey
Tokyo Garden - New
11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd, Downey
No reviews yet
D2 Chicken Teriyaki Plate
$17.00
C20 Chicken Teriyaki Roll
$14.00
A16. Chicken Teriyaki
$11.00
More about Tokyo Garden - New
Browse other tasty dishes in Downey
Gyoza
Baklava
Salmon Salad
Bean Burritos
Tacos
Cheese Fries
Caesar Salad
Tuna Salad
More near Downey to explore
Whittier
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Bellflower
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Pico Rivera
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Montebello
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Bell
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
South Gate
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 3.5
(15 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Paramount
Avg 2.8
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1259 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(97 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1038 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(751 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(963 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(800 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(139 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston