Tuna sandwiches in
Downey
/
Downey
/
Tuna Sandwiches
Downey restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Xris Burger
5243 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce
No reviews yet
Tuna Melt Sandwich
$8.00
Tuna Sandwich
$7.50
More about Xris Burger
Uncle Henry's Deli
7400 FLORENCE AVENUE, Downey
No reviews yet
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
$8.50
TUNA, MAYO, LEAF LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
More about Uncle Henry's Deli
