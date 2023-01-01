Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
American subs in
Downingtown
/
Downingtown
/
American Subs
Downingtown restaurants that serve american subs
Pizza box
4329 west Lincoln Hwy, Downingtown
No reviews yet
American Hoagie
$0.00
More about Pizza box
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
LIONE'S PIZZA RESTAURANT
116 Wallace Avenue, Downingtown
Avg 4.8
(3628 reviews)
12" American Sub
$10.00
6" American Sub
$5.50
More about LIONE'S PIZZA RESTAURANT
Browse other tasty dishes in Downingtown
Spaghetti
Sweet Potato Fries
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chicken Caesar Salad
Stromboli
Pies
Lobster Ravioli
Nachos
More near Downingtown to explore
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Malvern
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Exton
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(571 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(404 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(804 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(381 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1914 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(119 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston