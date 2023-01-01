Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo chicken wraps in
Downingtown
/
Downingtown
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Downingtown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Pizza box
4329 west Lincoln Hwy, Downingtown
No reviews yet
Buffalo chicken wrap
$10.95
More about Pizza box
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
LIONE'S PIZZA RESTAURANT
116 Wallace Avenue, Downingtown
Avg 4.8
(3628 reviews)
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap
$10.50
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
$11.00
More about LIONE'S PIZZA RESTAURANT
