Chili in Downingtown
Downingtown restaurants that serve chili
More about Green Street Grill
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Green Street Grill
150 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown
|Bowl Chili
|$6.00
More about Estrella Tacos y Mas
TACOS • GRILL
Estrella Tacos y Mas
202 East Lancaster Ave, Downingtown
|Texas Brisket Chili
|$12.00
Topped with our signature cheese blend and sour cream served with tortilla chips
|Brisket Chili Family Meal
|$39.00
Texas brisket chili, Estrella cheese blend, sour cream and choice of 1 side