Crispy chicken in Downingtown

Downingtown restaurants
Toast

Downingtown restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Consumer pic

 

Pizza box

4329 west Lincoln Hwy, Downingtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.95
More about Pizza box
Lione's Pizza Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

LIONE'S PIZZA RESTAURANT

116 Wallace Avenue, Downingtown

Avg 4.8 (3628 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lg Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
🔥Lg Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.50
Sm Crispy Chicken Salad$7.99
More about LIONE'S PIZZA RESTAURANT

Map

Map

