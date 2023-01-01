Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Downingtown
/
Downingtown
/
Flan
Downingtown restaurants that serve flan
TACOS • GRILL
Estrella Tacos y Mas
202 East Lancaster Ave, Downingtown
Avg 4.6
(53 reviews)
Flan
$7.00
Creamy custard with caramel sauce
More about Estrella Tacos y Mas
Taco Mar - Downingtown
49 West Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown
No reviews yet
Mexican Flan
$4.49
More about Taco Mar - Downingtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Downingtown
Turkey Wraps
Chocolate Cake
Egg Rolls
Cheese Fries
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Lasagna
French Toast
Chili
More near Downingtown to explore
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Malvern
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Exton
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(593 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(95 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(63 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(317 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(440 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(873 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(412 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2079 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston