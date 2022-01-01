Mac and cheese in Downingtown
Downingtown restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Estrella Tacos y Mas
TACOS • GRILL
Estrella Tacos y Mas
202 East Lancaster Ave, Downingtown
|[K] Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Includes tortilla chips, applesauce & drink
|Mac & Cheese (9in Round)
|$22.00
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
More about Magerks Pub Lionville - Lionville
Magerks Pub Lionville - Lionville
174 Eagleview Blvd, Exton
|Loaded Mac and Cheese
|$12.00
blistered jalapenos and applewood bacon
|Kids Mac and Cheese To Go
|$7.00
Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.
|Buffalo Mac and Cheese
|$15.00
comes loaded style plus crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled blue