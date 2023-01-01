Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Downingtown

Downingtown restaurants
Toast

Downingtown restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Consumer pic

 

Pizza box

4329 west Lincoln Hwy, Downingtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$12.95
More about Pizza box
Georgio's Restaurant image

 

Georgio's Restaurant - 149 E. Lancaster Ave

149 E. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Margherita Pizza$13.95
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil
More about Georgio's Restaurant - 149 E. Lancaster Ave

