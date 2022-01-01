Nachos in Downingtown
Downingtown restaurants that serve nachos
Green Street Grill
150 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown
|Nachos
|$11.25
Corn tortillas topped with sauteed chicken, chorizo sausage, beans, corn, two baked eggs, cheddar cheese and cilantro sour cream
Estrella Tacos y Mas
202 East Lancaster Ave, Downingtown
|Pop's Nachos
|$16.00
Pefect nachos topped with char-grilled sirloin, avocado, pickled jalapenos, our signature cheese blend, queso fresco, roasted jalapeno salsa, pickled red onions, refried beans, cilantro and sour cream