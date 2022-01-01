Pies in Downingtown
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lione's Pizza Restaurant
116 Wallace Avenue, Downingtown
|Sicilian Tomato Pie
|$19.50
|Grandma Pie 👵
|$23.00
More about Estrella Tacos y Mas
TACOS • GRILL
Estrella Tacos y Mas
202 East Lancaster Ave, Downingtown
|Frito Pie Family Meal
|$39.00
Texas brisket chili, fritos, Estrella cheese blend, fresh jalapenos, onions, sour cream and choice of 1 side
|Frito Pie
|$11.00
Fritos, Texas brisket chili, our signature cheese blend, fresh jalapenos, red onions and sour cream