Pies in Downingtown

Downingtown restaurants
Downingtown restaurants that serve pies

Lione's Pizza Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lione's Pizza Restaurant

116 Wallace Avenue, Downingtown

Avg 4.8 (3628 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sicilian Tomato Pie$19.50
Grandma Pie 👵$23.00
Estrella Tacos y Mas image

TACOS • GRILL

Estrella Tacos y Mas

202 East Lancaster Ave, Downingtown

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Frito Pie Family Meal$39.00
Texas brisket chili, fritos, Estrella cheese blend, fresh jalapenos, onions, sour cream and choice of 1 side
Frito Pie$11.00
Fritos, Texas brisket chili, our signature cheese blend, fresh jalapenos, red onions and sour cream
