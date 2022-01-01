Tacos in Downingtown
Downingtown restaurants that serve tacos
More about Lione's Pizza Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lione's Pizza Restaurant
116 Wallace Avenue, Downingtown
|Lg Steak Taco
|$23.25
|Chicken Taco Slice
|$4.25
|Steak Taco Slice
|$4.25
More about Estrella Tacos y Mas
TACOS • GRILL
Estrella Tacos y Mas
202 East Lancaster Ave, Downingtown
|Spicy Southern Fried Chicken Taco
|$7.00
Chile-lime slaw, pickled red onions, house-made pickle chips, diablito sauce and Mexican crema
|[K] Single Taco
|$7.00
Includes tortilla chips, applesauce & drink
|Smoked Pork Belly taco
|$9.00
Smoked pork belly, ancho dusted grilled pineapple, avocado, pickled red onions, queso fresco and cilantro