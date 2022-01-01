Tacos in Downingtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lione's Pizza Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lione's Pizza Restaurant

116 Wallace Avenue, Downingtown

Avg 4.8 (3628 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lg Steak Taco$23.25
Chicken Taco Slice$4.25
Steak Taco Slice$4.25
More about Lione's Pizza Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL

Estrella Tacos y Mas

202 East Lancaster Ave, Downingtown

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Southern Fried Chicken Taco$7.00
Chile-lime slaw, pickled red onions, house-made pickle chips, diablito sauce and Mexican crema
[K] Single Taco$7.00
Includes tortilla chips, applesauce & drink
Smoked Pork Belly taco$9.00
Smoked pork belly, ancho dusted grilled pineapple, avocado, pickled red onions, queso fresco and cilantro
More about Estrella Tacos y Mas

