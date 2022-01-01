Go
Downtown Bistro

Full service top rated landmark restaurant in Downtown Lancaster, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. Lunch, Dinner and Sunday Brunch
Delicious Chicken, Steak, Seafood, Burgers, Sandwiches, Soups, Salads, Desserts. Attractive ambiance. Friendly Customer Service with a smile. Hope to see you soon.

123 North Broad Street

Popular Items

Center Cut Sirloin$19.95
8oz. center cut sirloin grilled to perfection & topped with our house made bourbon glaze. Served with scalloped potatoes & steamed butter glazed broccoli.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.95
French Fries$2.95
Soft Pretzel Breadsticks$8.95
3 jumbo pretzel breadsticks served with our homemade beer cheese dipping sauce.
Wonton Tacos$9.95
Fresh Wonton Tacos stuffed with our red cabbage slaw, red pepper, green onion & topped with avocado. Served with sour cream & salsa. Comes in an order of three.
Greek Gyro$11.95
Freshly grilled pita bread stuffed with juicy sliced gyro meat (a blend of lamb & beef), shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & Kalamata olives. Topped with crumbled feta cheese & tzatziki sauce.
123 Burger$12.00
8oz. Ohio brisket blend served on a brioche bun, topped with bacon, cheese, sautéed onions & mushrooms.
Grilled Salmon$19.95
Seasoned & grilled to perfection. Topped with house made dill cream sauce. Served with roasted red potatoes & grilled asparagus.
Fish & Chips$14.95
Fresh North Atlantic cod loin hand-battered with our house-made beer batter & deep fried to golden perfection. Served with tartar sauce, fresh cut fries & house made coleslaw.
Crab Cakes$9.95
Three house made Maryland crab cakes served with Cajun mustard for dipping.
Location

Lancaster OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
