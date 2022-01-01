Go
Downtown City Tavern

Craft beer, spiked shakes & American pub grub like pizza & wings in a relaxed, homey tavern

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

21 Elm St • $$

Avg 4.7 (3843 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$13.99
[Vegetarian] Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Beer Battered Chicken Tenders
Beer Battered & Deep-Fried
Wood-Fired Mac & Cheese
[Vegetarian] Penne Pasta, Cheesy Bechamel, Herb Crumb Crust, Scallions
Wood-Fired Wings
Seasoned & Smoked in our Wood-Fired Oven
Tavern Burger$14.99
Caramelized Onion, Mushrooms, Swiss, Tavern Steak Sauce
BYO Burger$11.99
Build Your Own 8oz Angus Burger
Tavern Fries$7.99
[Vegan] Garlic Parsley Oil, Sea Salt
Poutine$12.99
Beef Gravy, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Scallions
Big Green House Salad$9.99
[Vegetarian] Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Green Goddess Dressing, Parmigiana Reggiano
Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.99
Served with Fried Pita
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

21 Elm St

Glens Falls NY

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

