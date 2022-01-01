Go
Downtown Deli and Eatery

Come in, takeout or have it delivered and enjoy our full menu served all day everyday! Everything is prepared fresh and made to order!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

300 Spruce St • $$

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)

Popular Items

S. Bacon$3.50
Thick Cut & Crispy Bacon
MYO Sand$8.50
MYO Egg Sandwiches$5.75
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!!!
you create it we will make it
Custom Salad Bar$7.99
Starting at $7.99. Pick your greens, choose four essentials, each additional essential is .50 cents. Add premiums for additional costs
Chicken Salad$10.49
Bowl Chick n' Noodle$5.25
California Cobb Salad$11.99
Club$9.99
Traditional Club, your choice of Ham, Turkey or Roastbeef
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$5.75
Home Fries$3.75
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 Spruce St

Scranton PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
