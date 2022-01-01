Downtown Fats
Open today 4:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
112 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
112 South Main Street, Gainesville FL 32601
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cry babys
High Class Dive Bar.
Tinker Latin Food Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Scuola Pizza Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Flaco's
Welcome to Flaco's and Vecinos! We have expanded Flaco's to include a bar next door called Vecinos. They are now physically connected, so you can freely walk between the two. Order drinks and food from anywhere inside!