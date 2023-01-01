Go
Consumer picView gallery

Downtown Pub

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

432 S Main St

Princeton, IL 61356

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

432 S Main St, Princeton IL 61356

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jack's - 129 E Devlin St
orange starNo Reviews
129 E Devlin St Spring Valley, IL 61362
View restaurantnext
Angelo'S Restaurant - 400 E Dakota St
orange starNo Reviews
400 E Dakota St Spring Valley, IL 61362
View restaurantnext
Flo's on Pulaski
orange starNo Reviews
1309 pulaski st Peru, IL 61354
View restaurantnext
SOB
orange star4.2 • 138
612 4th St Peru, IL 61354
View restaurantnext
Fire on Fifth - The Atrium at Westcloxs
orange starNo Reviews
300 5th street PERU, IL 61354
View restaurantnext
JAKES POUR HOUSE - 201 9th Street
orange starNo Reviews
201 9th Street La Salle, IL 61301
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Princeton

Peru

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Downtown Pub

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston