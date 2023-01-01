Downtown Pub
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
432 S Main St, Princeton IL 61356
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Angelo'S Restaurant - 400 E Dakota St
No Reviews
400 E Dakota St Spring Valley, IL 61362
View restaurant