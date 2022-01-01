Go
Downtown Restaurant and Sports image

Downtown Restaurant and Sports

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

187 Reviews

301 N Defiance St

Archbold, OH 43502

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

301 N Defiance St, Archbold OH 43502

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Ickey's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Samuel Mancino's, Archbold

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Casa Vieja

No reviews yet

Come enjoy authentic, traditional Mexican food prepared fresh everyday. With 25 years of experience, you will get outstanding service and amazing food.
Whether you are here with your friends, family, or co-workers, you're sure to find something delicious on our extensive menu. Be sure to ask your server about the meals we have on our daily special menu. Come in and refresh yourself on your lunch break, or join us after a long hard day for a relaxing dinner. Enjoy a beer or one of our specialty margaritas. We are open 7 days a week at both locations to fill your appetite for authentic Mexican cuisine. If you're looking for amazing Mexican dishes made fresh daily, you've come to the right place! We look forward to serving you!

The Drop Zone Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Downtown Restaurant and Sports

orange star4.4 • 187 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston