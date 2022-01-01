Go
Toast

Downtown Social

Downtown Social, located in the heart of New Braunfels, boasts an atmosphere like no other. Our goal is to help you create memorable experiences with friends and family under one roof. Our venue is jam packed with all the entertainment you need for a great time. Whether it's remarkable food from our kitchen, our deliciously crafted cocktails, a variety of games and bowling, watching your favorite sports game on our tvs, or jamming and dancing to live music performances, we've got a little something for everyone.

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

386 West SanAntonio • $$

Avg 4.3 (359 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

386 West SanAntonio

New Braunfels TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Granzin Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

It's the sauce in the wood!
Breakfast Hours: 6:30 AM- 11:00 AM
Bar-B-Q Hours: 10:30AM - Close
This includes side orders.

Crosswalk

No reviews yet

Fast casual atmosphere with artisan roasted espresso and hearty breakfast and lunch entrees. Enjoy evenings on our porch with a wine, beer or mimosa Monday thru Saturday until 9pm.

Huisache Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

SCORES SPORTS BAR & GRILL

No reviews yet

COME IN AND ENJOY!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston