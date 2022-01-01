Downtown Social
Downtown Social, located in the heart of New Braunfels, boasts an atmosphere like no other. Our goal is to help you create memorable experiences with friends and family under one roof. Our venue is jam packed with all the entertainment you need for a great time. Whether it's remarkable food from our kitchen, our deliciously crafted cocktails, a variety of games and bowling, watching your favorite sports game on our tvs, or jamming and dancing to live music performances, we've got a little something for everyone.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
386 West SanAntonio • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
386 West SanAntonio
New Braunfels TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
