Downtown Social

The energetic vibe, multiple bars, and chef prepared menu provide family and friends the perfect atmosphere for a casual meal, special occasion, or a kick ass party!

PIZZA • TAPAS • GRILL

190 Glen St • $

Avg 4.1 (627 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Truffle Tots$9.99
truffle oil, truffle salt, parm, fresh parsley
Greek Salad$10.99
romaine, cuke, olive, onion, chickpea, tomato, feta, tzatziki
Loaded Tots$10.99
cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon, scallions
BBQ Pork Tots$12.99
pulled pork, bbq sauce, chipotle aioli, scallions
5 Cheese Mac$12.99
shells, cheese sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, bread crumb
Brisket Sammie$14.99
chopped brisket, bbq sauce, cheddar, fried onions
Calzone$10.99
mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, and your choice of one topping, w/ marinara
CBR Quesadilla$10.99
chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella
Pretzel Bites$10.99
house baked, cheese fondue, honey mustard
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

190 Glen St

Glens Falls NY

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
