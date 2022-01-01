Go
Downtown Terrace

Downtown Terrace is a full service restaurant experience featuring a sophisticated, shareable menu and bird’s eye view of live music and entertainment. Our light and seasonal farm fresh dishes are complemented by a lush ambiance, featuring a signature palette of pomegranate and canary. Where old world elegance meets the busy Las Vegas urbanite, Downtown Terrace is Downtown’s newest destination to eat, drink, and brunch in a whimsical getaway with a commitment to dining artistry.

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

707 Fremont St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (1913 reviews)
Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

707 Fremont St.

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
