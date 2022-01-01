Downtown Terrace
Downtown Terrace is a full service restaurant experience featuring a sophisticated, shareable menu and bird’s eye view of live music and entertainment. Our light and seasonal farm fresh dishes are complemented by a lush ambiance, featuring a signature palette of pomegranate and canary. Where old world elegance meets the busy Las Vegas urbanite, Downtown Terrace is Downtown’s newest destination to eat, drink, and brunch in a whimsical getaway with a commitment to dining artistry.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
707 Fremont St. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
707 Fremont St.
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
