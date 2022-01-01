Go
Downtown Trini's and Margarita Joe's

Don't miss them!
TUESDAY - AMERICANO NIGHT
Come try our tasty breaded cod and shrimp on Tuesdays from 4PM to 9PM. It's All U Can Eat Americano Night.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
is $2.50 Margarita Nite!
THURSDAY - ALL U CAN EAT TACOS!
Available 4PM to 9PM on Thursdays

Popular Items

Fajitas D
BLT Taco TD$8.49
Location

148 E Division Street

Sparta MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
