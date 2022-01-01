Go
Toast

Down Town'R Saloon

Come on in and enjoy!

707 56th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Southwest Melt$12.00
Cowboy poutine$10.00
See full menu

Location

707 56th St

Kenosha WI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sazzy B & The Buzz

No reviews yet

Our expert kitchen staff delivers a one-two punch with originality and quality. Our menu is packed full of eclectic flavor and creativity that will have your taste buds singing with delight.
Our menu is almost impossible to classify. Taking influence from all around the globe, our dishes defy expectations and are constantly evolving. The menu three times a year and somehow… it gets better every time.

Rustic Road Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kaiser's Pizza & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Apis Hotel & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Avant Garde tapas style dining in the heart of Downtown Kenosha.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston