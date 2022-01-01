Down Town'R Saloon
Come on in and enjoy!
707 56th St
Popular Items
Location
707 56th St
Kenosha WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sazzy B & The Buzz
Our expert kitchen staff delivers a one-two punch with originality and quality. Our menu is packed full of eclectic flavor and creativity that will have your taste buds singing with delight.
Our menu is almost impossible to classify. Taking influence from all around the globe, our dishes defy expectations and are constantly evolving. The menu three times a year and somehow… it gets better every time.
Rustic Road Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Apis Hotel & Restaurant
Avant Garde tapas style dining in the heart of Downtown Kenosha.